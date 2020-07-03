Information+of+an+account+worth+over+140+million+belonging+to+Mervin+Jana





Police have recovered an account belonging to Janith Hashan Wimalaweera alias Mervin Jana, a drug dealer in remand, which had deposits of over 140 million.

Senior DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon speaking to a media briefing at the Police Headquarters said that the account had been opened in the name of a person residing in the house of one of his representatives.

Mervyn Jana is a disciple of the notorious drug dealer Angulana Kudu Anju and it was revealed that Angulana Kudu Anju was involved in the shooting incident at a restaurant in Soysapura, Moratuwa.



