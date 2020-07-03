Normalizing the Services Provided by the Department of Motor Traffic - Notice to the Public

According to a statement issued by the Department of Motor Traffic, considering the current situation of the country, the services provided by the department subjected to certain limitations owing to the risk of spreading Covid – 19 Virus, had been normalized since 01.7.2020.



Hereafter, there is no necessity to reserve dates before obtaining services.



However, the public who enter the premises should adhere to the health guidelines, viz. wearing masks, sterilization, and maintaining the

social distance etc.