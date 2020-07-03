154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients

154 people were referred to the Kandakadu Quarantine Center, with the identification of a coronavirus infected patient from Kotahena Jinthupitiya.

50 of them were subjected to a PCR Test.

Investigators have confirmed that they have not been infected with the coronavirus.

However, a spokesman for the Ministry of Health stated that they will be subjected to a two-week quarantine period.

Among the 50 confirmed to be free of coronavirus after the PCR test were 10 family members of the resident of Jintupitiya who had come from India and had been diagnosed with coronavirus.