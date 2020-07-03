Petition+against+Karuna+to+be+considered+on+September+27

The Supreme Court has ordered the consideration of the fundamental rights petition filed asking for Vinayagamoorthy Muralitharan alias Karuna Amman to be arrested and the enforcement of the law, on the 27th of September.

Kaduwela Municipal Councillor Boseth Kalahe Pathirana filed the fundamental rights petition on June 25th.

Karuna Amman, speaking at a public rally recently said that he led the massacre of more than two -three thousand army personnel at the Elephant Pass and that he was even worse than the coronavirus.

The statement became a key topic of discussion in the society and the petition was filed in the Supreme Court demanding the enforcement of the law against Karuna Amman.