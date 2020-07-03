Eight+Indian+police+officers+killed

Eight police officers have been killed in a shootout by criminals while trying to arrest a prominent criminal gang member accused of murder and drug trafficking in the state of Uttar Pradesh in India.



In 2001, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) politician was convicted on 60 counts of gross criminal and drug offenses, including murder inside the police station.



Accordingly, the police have launched an operation to arrest Vikas Dubey.



However, the perpetrators had fired at the police and the suspect Dubey had fled.