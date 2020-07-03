Covid- 19 update: 03 more recover – Recoveries increase to 1866

03 more Covid-19 patients recovered & discharged from hospital increasing total recoveries in Sri Lanka to 1,866
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:22
ICC Anti Corruption Unit General Manager Alex Marshall says they have no reason to doubt ICC Men's World Cup Final 2011 Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam Read More