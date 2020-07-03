CID team is currently at former PMRanil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on the bond scam

A CID team is currently at former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 17:34
