Britain's first female suicide bomb plot planned a Sri Lankan style terror attack

Friday, 03 July 2020 - 18:57

Britain's first female suicide bomb plotter told police she was planning a Sri Lankan style terror attack on St. Paul's cathedral in London as she was jailed for 14 years.

Wearing a black hijab, Safiyya Shaikh, from Hayes, West London, smiled and raised her index finger in a salute associated with ISIS as she was taken to the cells.

Shaikh ran a chat room dedicated to martyrs and planned to become Britain's first female suicide bomber.

Shaikh shared images of Charles and Diana's wedding at the St Paul's and wrote: 'If I had choice I blow the church to ground. With kuffar in it,' adding a laughing emoji.

Shaikh was inspired by the Sri Lanka bombings on Easter Day last year which killed 259 people and wanted to strike when the cathedral was full.

Alison Morgan QC, prosecuting, described her as a 'violent extremist' who had pledged her support for ISIS in a written oath on pink note paper.

Jailing her for life, with a minimum of 14 years, the judge, Justice Sweeney, said she sought to encourage lone wolf attacks and had become determined to carry out terrorists acts of her own in the country.

