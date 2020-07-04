CID team leave PM’s residence after recording a statement

The CID team has left former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence after recording a statement on the Central Bank bond scam

The CID team was at the former Prime Minister’s residence to record a statement on Central Bank bond scam in the evening.



Attorney General Dappula de Livera instructed the acting IGP on the 18th of this month to record statements from four persons including former President Maithripala Sirisena and former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on the Central Bank bond fraud.



In addition, Attorney General's Coordinating Officer, State Counsel Nisara Jayaratne said that the Attorney General had also asked for statements to be recorded from R. Paskaralingam who was an advisor to former Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and the former General Manager of People's Bank Wasantha Kumara.