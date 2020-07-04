Sajith says how he will commit to development of the North even without power (Video)

The Leader of the Samagi Janabalavegaya Sajith Premadasa says that he is committed to the development of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi Districts even though he has no power.
He said this addressing a meeting in Jaffna.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 21:18
