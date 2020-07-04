Various views in the political platforms today (Video)

Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed their views on the heated political stage.

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate Dayasiri Jayasekara addressing a public gathering said that there are people who are creating problems within the party while they are trying to get a two-thirds majority.

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate Prasanna Ranatunga stated that they formed an alliance to win the presidential election.

Speaking at an election rally, Chaminda Wijesiri, a candidate of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said that what has been done in secret has been revealed.

UNP candidate Vajira Abeywardena has revealed what happened at the end of writing letters to Ranil Wickremesinghe in order to teach him a lesson.

Meanwhile Bandulal Bandarigoda, the candidate of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya, has urged the government to stop blaming the previous regime for everything and while they are in power if possible, to stop providing the eastern terminal of the Trincomalee harbour.

Meanwhile, Palitha Thevarapperuma revealed the manner of going to heaven hanging on the elephant’s tail during an election rally.

Addressing a public rally, the General Secretary of the JVP Tilvin Silva said that whichever party the UNP members voted the result would benefit Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.