Two (02) more persons confirmed for Covid -19: SL Country total increases to 2,069

Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,069 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 21:40
Two (02) more persons have tested positive for Covid-19 (new coronavirus) infection.
The country total has increased to 2,069 according to the latest information by the Epidemiology unit of the Ministry of Health.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a video message to celebrate Asadha Poornima today (04) highlighting the teachings of peace... Read More
Yet another Covid-19 patient, an arrival from Bangladesh, has been identified.The Government Information Department says this increases the total cases... Read More
At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was... Read More