The+Planetarium+will+reopen+for+public+from+July+07

Director of the Sri Lanka Planetarium K. Aruna Prabha Perera says that the planetarium will be open to the public from Tuesday (07).
It is in compliance with health regulations and health regulations.
In order to maintain social distance, all shows are scheduled to be screened with only a limited number of visitors.
Planetarium screenings were temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus situation in the country.
