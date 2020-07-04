Rajitha Senaratne responds to Wijedasa Rajapakse - Video

Rajitha Senaratne responded to former minister Wijedasa Rajapakse who said at a press conference that former MP Rajitha Senaratne had obtained money from Avant Garde.
Friday, 03 July 2020 - 23:18
Rajitha Senaratne responded to former minister Wijedasa Rajapakse who said at a press conference that former MP Rajitha Senaratne had obtained money from Avant Garde.
India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a video message to celebrate Asadha Poornima today (04) highlighting the teachings of peace... Read More
Yet another Covid-19 patient, an arrival from Bangladesh, has been identified.The Government Information Department says this increases the total cases... Read More
At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was... Read More