සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!" - third millionaire from Aralaganwila (Video)

Friday, 03 July 2020 - 23:14

%2222+years+for+Hiru%2C+22+Millionaires+in+22+Days%21%22+-+third+millionaire+from+Aralaganwila+%28Video%29


22 million cash bonanza, to celebrate the 22nd anniversary of Hiru – the highest cash bonanza through a TV channel -"22 years for Hiru, 22 Millionaires in 22 Days!"

Hiru is now ready to make a daily millionaire.

Accordingly, Thushara Kumari, from Aralaganwila became the lucky winner of one million rupees today.

You too can avail of this opportunity of becoming a millionaire by watching the Hiru tele procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days in the week.

What you have to do in order to win one million every day is to take note of the answers to the questions displayed during each of the teledramas 'Mahaviru Pandu', 'Gemunu Maharaja', 'Ahas Maliga' and 'Adarai Mun Adarai', telecast from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm.

And once you spot the correct answer for the 'Adarai Mun Adarai' teledrama, type HTP [space] [Correct Answer Number in sequence] [Space] Enter your area with your name, NIC number and SMS to 7766.  

If you are the lucky millionaire of the day, your name will appear on the screen during the drama 'Sihinayaka Seya' and you will have to speak to Hiru and confirm your identity within three minutes.

Watch the Hiru tele-procession from 7.30 pm to 9.55 pm during the five week days to become a millionaire.

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:42

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a video message to celebrate Asadha Poornima today (04) highlighting the teachings of peace... Read More

Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:05

Yet another Covid-19 patient, an arrival from Bangladesh, has been identified.The Government Information Department says this increases the total cases... Read More

21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:35

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was... Read More



Trending News

154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
03 July 2020
154 persons sent to quarantine at Jintupitiya - 50 tested - no coronavirus patients
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
03 July 2020
Special Investigations Unit halts investigations into 2011 WC final match-fixing allegations
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
04 July 2020
Hospitalized Covid-19 patients fall below 200
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
03 July 2020
CID team is currently at former PM Ranil Wickremesinghe's residence to record a statement on CB bond scam
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public
03 July 2020
Announcement of the Department of Motor Traffic to the public

International News

Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
04 July 2020
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
04 July 2020
21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Eight Indian police officers killed
03 July 2020
Eight Indian police officers killed
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
02 July 2020
Russian President Vladimir Putin could remain in power until 2036
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.