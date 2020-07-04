Esala+Full+Moon+Poya+Day+falls+today

The Esala Full Moon Poya Day, a significant day for Buddhists, falls today (04).



This Poya is the night in which Prince Siddhartha was conceived in the womb of his mother Queen Mahamaya.



It is also the day in which Prince Siddhartha renounced his royal lifestyle and Prince Rahula, the only child of Prince Siddhartha and Princess Yasodara, was born.



Esala Full Moon Poya Day also marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.



In ancient Sri Lanka, King Dutugemunu picked the Esala Poya Day to lay the foundation for the Ruwanweli Stupa and also for the enshrinement of its relics.