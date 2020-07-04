Rainy+weather+in+several+provinces+today

Several spells of showers will occur in the Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces today, says the Department of Meteorology.



Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva, Eastern and Northern provinces in the evening or night.



The wind speed can increase up to 40 and 50 kmph at times over the island, particularly in the western slopes of the Central hills and the Northern, North-central, North-western provinces and in the Hambantota district.



The public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning and localized strong winds during thundershowers.