Five-member+committee+to+examine+two+Colombo+Port+terminals

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa has appointed a five-member committee to examine into and report on the concerns regarding the development of the Jaya and East Container Terminals of the Colombo Port.



Secretary to the Ministry of Ports and Shipping M.M.P.K. Mayadunne will head this committee, says the President’s Media Division.



Other members of the committee are Secretary to the Ministry of Industrial Export and Investment Promotion, M.P.D.U.K. Mapa Pathirana, Secretary to the Ministry of Roads and Highways, R.W.R. Premasiri, Secretary to the Ministry of Power and Energy, Wasantha Perera, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority, Gen. (Retd.) R.M. Daya Ratnayake.



The president has instructed the committee to consult relevant line ministries, stakeholders and submit is report within 45 days.