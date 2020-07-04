Hospitalized+Covid-19+patients+fall+below+200

With the finding of two more Covid-19 infected who are arrivals from Madagascar and the Maldives, the total cases in the country has now risen to 2,069.



A Health Ministry spokesman said 195 remain in hospital.



Meanwhile, 50 of the 154 persons presently under quarantine at Kandakadu quarantine centre following the finding of a patient from Jinthupitiya in Kotahena were subjected to PCR tests and results returned negative results.



However, they will be quarantined for a two-week period.



Meanwhile, the Planetarium will reopen on 07 July and will hold shows with limited numbers of audiences, says the Government Information Department.