Hiru+Dharma+Pradeepaya+at+Buddhangala+Aranya+Senasana

The Hiru Dharma Pradeepaya programme is presently taking place at the historic Buddhangala Aranya Senasana to mark Esala Full Moon Poya Day.



It began with the devotees observing the Eight Precepts under the guidance of chief incumbent, Ven. Digawapiye Suseema Thera.



A special Dhamma discussion will take place from 8.30 am to 10.00 am with the participation of Ven. Wathuruwila Sujatha Thera, Dr. Mahinda Herath of the Peradeniya University and Dr. Asiri Nilanga.



It will be followed by a sermon that will be delivered by Ven. Medirigiriya Siddhartha Thera.



Ven. Mampitiye Sirisumana Thera and Ven. Massenne Vijitha Thera will hold a Kavi Bana thereafter.



Yet another Dhamma discussion starts at 12.30 pm.