Separate unit to probe various racketeers?

The police chief is to establish a separate unit to investigate various racketeers.
DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon told the media in Colombo yesterday (03) that a number of suspects of crime and drug trafficking were arrested in the past few days.
Meanwhile, police arrested two Chinese women with 25,600 foreign cigarettes from a house at Beach Road, Mt. Lavinia yesterday.
DIG in charge of the Western Province Deshabandu Tennakoon told the media in Colombo yesterday (03) that a number of suspects of crime and drug trafficking were arrested in the past few days.
Meanwhile, police arrested two Chinese women with 25,600 foreign cigarettes from a house at Beach Road, Mt. Lavinia yesterday.