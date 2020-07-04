සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Global Covid-19 patients exceed 11 million

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 8:38

The global Covid-19 cases have now exceeded 11,181,000 and the death total stands at 528,376.

The US reported nearly 55,000 new cases yesterday (03) to take the total to 2,890,588.

The country has 132,000 fatalities.

With 42,000 new patients yesterday, Brazil has more than 1,500,000 infected and 63,254 deaths.

Russia’s patients total 667,000 and it has 9,589 deaths, while India has 650,000 cases and 18,669 fatalities.

Tamil Nadu alone accounts for 100,000 cases and 1,385 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization's emergencies programme urged people and government to understand the reality and rise up to curb the pandemic.

Correctly understanding the statistics and the actual situation are important, he said.
Lasting solutions can come from Lord Buddha’s ideals – Indian PM
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:42

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi today delivered a video message to celebrate Asadha Poornima today (04) highlighting the teachings of peace... Read More

Covid-19 infected rise to 2,070
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:05

Yet another Covid-19 patient, an arrival from Bangladesh, has been identified.The Government Information Department says this increases the total cases... Read More

21 dead in Pakistan van-train collision
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 13:35

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was... Read More



