151+quarantined+civilians+released

The Sri Lanka Air Force says 151 civilians who were quarantined at the SLAF quarantine centre at Velankulam in Vavuniya in the Wanni were released today (04).



Following a 14-day quarantine, they underwent PCR tests and issued with quarantine certificates.



Residents of Kandy, Batticaloa, Galle and Colombo, they spoke to the media prior to their departure and thanked the government and the military, reports the Hiru News correspondent.