Pakistan’s FM tests positive for Covid-19

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi says he has tested positive for COVID-1.



It comes days after holding high-profile meetings including one with US special representative on Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad in Islamabad.



“This afternoon I felt a slight fever and immediately quarantined myself at home,” Mr. Qureshi said on Twitter.



He said he felt healthy and would carry on his duties from home.



The US reported 57,683 new cases yesterday (03) to take the total to 2,890,588.



The country has 132,000 fatalities.



Meanwhile, the mayor of Florida’s most populous county has issued a new overnight curfew and will close some businesses that reopened in June.



Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says the 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew began last night and will be in place indefinitely.



The order closes casinos, movie theaters and other entertainment venues.



President Donald Trump will be attending the July 4 American Independence Day celebration in South Dakota.



He will also be addressing at Mount Rushmore National Memorial.



Organizers say social distancing won't be enforced and the approximately 7,500 expected attendees will not be required to wear masks.