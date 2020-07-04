Political+victimization+commission+seeks+extension

The presidential commission that inquires into political victimization incidents is seeking an extension in its term.



Chairman of the commission, retired Supreme Court judge Upali Abeyratne has made a written request in this regard to the president.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 22 January appointed the commission to inquire into political victimizations during the good governance regime.



Its term ends on 16 July, buts its investigations are yet to be completed.