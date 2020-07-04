Over 22,000 Covid-19 cases in India within 24 hours

India has reported the highest Covid-19 infected persons on a single day of more than 22,000 during the 24 hours ended this morning (04).
The country has a total of 648,000 cases and 18,669 fatalities.
Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Gujrat have been worst hit by the pandemic.
Chennai accounts for 102,721 cases and 1,385 deaths.
