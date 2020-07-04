Buddhangala+Aranya+Senasana+hosts+Hiru+Dharma+Pradeepaya

The historic Buddhangala Aranya Senasana is hosting the Hiru Dharma Pradeepaya programme to mark Esala Full Moon Poya Day.



The programme commenced at 6.0 am with the devotees observing the Eight Precepts under the guidance of chief incumbent, Ven. Digawapiye Suseema Thera.



Ven. Pitigala Dhamma Vineetha Thera delivered a sermon from 7.30 am.



It was followed by a special Dhamma discussion from 8.30 am to 10.00 am with the participation of Ven. Wathuruwila Sujatha Thera, Dr. Mahinda Herath of the Peradeniya University and Dr. Asiri Nilanga.