Cultivate cereals more, president tells farmers

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 12:46

Farmers now have the opportunity to market their cereal products both locally and abroad after the steps taken by the government to halt their importation, says president Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

He was addressing a public rally of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in Anuradhapura yesterday (03).

The president urged farmers to cultivate maize, Undu, green gram, cowpea and Kurakkan more.

He also stressed to them the importance of using organic fertilizer.
