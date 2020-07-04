Survey on Covid-19’s impact on economy

The Department of Census and Statistics is conducting a survey to determine the Covid-19 pandemic’s impact on the local economy.
Director general of the Department Dr. Indu Bandara said the survey began officially yesterday (03).
Around 20,000 samples are to be employed for the survey that is planned to be completed by the end of this month.
