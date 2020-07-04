21+dead+in+Pakistan+van-train+collision

At least 21 people were killed and five others injured when a passenger van bound for Sheikhupura in Punjab Province of Pakistan with Sikh pilgrims was hit by a train.



The train was on its way from Karachi towards Lahore when the accident took place near a railway crossing.



Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan said the entire railways’ operational safety will be reviewed immediately.



India’s prime minister Narendra Modi tweeted that he was pained by the tragic demise of Sikh pilgrims in Pakistan.