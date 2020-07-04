Cinnamon Grand bomber’s behaviour as attack neared (video)





More information has come to light with regard to the behaviour of the Cinnamon Grand bomber as the Easter Sunday attacks neared.



The manager of the copper factory owned by the bomber testified yesterday (03) before the presidential commission that inquires into the attacks.



According to Sanoon Mohamed, Colossus Copper owner Inshaf Ahmed had planned since early April last year to transfer the factory’s ownership to two others.



When asked about the need for foreign workers at the factory, he said Indians had the expertise to operate its machines and also

that most of its products were exported to that country.



Visas have been obtained for them through the Commerce Ministry, said the manager.



He also said there were several scrap metal suppliers for the factory which also bought from the Industrial Development Board.



According to him, 20 tonnes in 370 containers had been exported from 2012 to 2019.



He said Colossus had a US dollar account and a current account at a private bank branch at Colombo Pettah.



Asked about the owner’s place of residence, he said Inshaf, his wife and four children had lived at Flower Road in Kollupitiya.



Prior to the attack, he had bought a Land Cruiser, which he saw on 18 April, he said.



Three years earlier, Inshaf and his brother Ilham, together with Dehiwala bomber Jamil, learnt the Arabic language at the conference hall of the head office, said the factory manager.



As manager, he had paid Rs. 20,000 to their teacher.



Around 1.30 pm on 17 April 2019, Inshaf had arrived in the office, gave him a cheque for Rs. 34 million and asked him to cash it.



The manager was instructed to deposit Rs. 27.5 m in Inshaf’s bank account, Rs. 5.4 m in his brother Iflal Ahmed’s bank account and to put the balance Rs. 1.1 m in the safe.



He was also told to change that Rs. 1.1 m into Rs. 5,000 notes.



On the following day, another cheque for Rs. 5.4 m was given to him.



Thereafter, Inshaf had arrived in the office in a three-wheeler with a backpack, to which the money was transferred.



The manager said he saw several clothes in the bag as well.



Between 7.00 pm and 8.00 pm on 18 April, Inshaf came in his luxury jeep to the office and told him to put Rs. 6.5 m in the backseat.



Inshaf had handed the manager over the jeep’s documents together with 10 blank cheques signed by him.



Also, he had booked air-tickets to go to Malaysia on 23 April and to go to Mecca in May along with his family.



The manager added that the actions by Inshaf has placed the entire country in difficulties and his being employed at the bomber’s office denied his son even an employment opportunity.