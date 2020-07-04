President explains why cereals imports were halted (video)





President Gotabaya Rajapaksa says the importation of cereals was halted in order to ensure a higher price for the local produce.



He was addressing several public rallies of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna in Anuradhapura.



At a SLPP rally near Senanayake Children’s Park in Medawachchiya, the president met with the people and discussed their conflict with wild elephants.



He also attended rallies near the archaeological reserve at Tholuwila and the Bank Junction in Anuradhapura.



The president also chatted with the participants of yet another rally near Kadapanaha.



Thereafter, he proceeded to a rally at Kumbieluwankulama Tank.