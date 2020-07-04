Govt. responsibility to inquire into people’s hunger - Ranil (video)

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe says the government responsibility lies more with inquiring into the people’s hunger rather than in tackling other national issues.
He was addressing a public rally at Grand Pass in Colombo.
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 14:28
