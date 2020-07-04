PCR tests on 50 from Jinthupitiya return negative (video)





PCR tests on 50 of the persons being quarantined following the finding of a patient from Jinthupitiya in Kotahena have returned negative results.



However, they will be subjected to a 14-day quarantine.



A total of 154 persons from Jinthupitiya are presently under quarantine at the Kandakadu quarantine camp.



Meanwhile, the total recoveries rose to 1,885 with the discharging of 22 patients following complete recovery.



A 62-old woman transferred to the IDH Hospital from Batticaloa Hospital in serious condition on 23 May too, has gained complete recovery.



Only 174 Covid-19 patients remain in hospital.