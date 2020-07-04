Man+nabbed+with+61+kgs+of+Kerala+Cannabis

The Police Organized Crime Division arrested a man with 61.64 kgs of Kerala Cannabis and Rs. 692,000 in cash at Wewelduwa Junction in Kiribathgoda yesterday (03).
The suspect was nabbed while transporting the contraband in a lorry, said the Police Media Division.
He has been identified as a 32-year-old resident of Sedawatte, Wellampitiya.
