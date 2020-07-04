55-year-old+arrested+with+micro-pistol

A 55-year-old man was arrested with a micro pistol of foreign make at Kirindiwela around 10.20 pm yesterday (03), says the organized crime prevention unit of the STF at Jayewardenepura.
A magazine and a mobile phone were also found from his possession.
The suspect, from Nedungolla in Kirindiwela, was to be produced before the Pugoda magistrate today.
