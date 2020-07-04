Ballot+papers+handed+over+to+Election+Commission

The Government Printing Department says General Election ballot papers for all districts have now been handed over to the Election Commission.



Head of the Department Gangani Liyanage told Hiru News that the task was completed today.



According to her, around 17.2 million ballot papers have been printed.



The official poll cards are due to be handed over to the Postal Department on 11, 12 and 13 July.



Their distribution is expected to be completed by 29 July, EC chairman Mahinda Deshapriya said.