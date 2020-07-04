Russia says Covid-19 deaths exceed 10,000

Russia said today that it recorded more than 10,000 deaths from the Covid-19 pandemic, a toll that is still far lower than in other countries with major outbreaks.
The number of deaths has now reached 10,027, the government information website said, up by 168 from yesterday.
Russia has confirmed 674,515 cases, the third largest total in the world, although the daily infection rate has been falling over the last month.
