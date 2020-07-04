සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

British suicide bomber confesses that she visited Sri Lanka

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 19:34

It has been revealed that the woman, who was plotting a suicide attack in London similar to that of Sri Lanka’s Easter Sunday attacks, has visited Sri Lanka.

She was sentenced to life imprisonment.

According to British media this is the first instance where a British national has plotted a suicide attack in the country.

Scotland Yard said Safiyya Shaikh - born Michelle Ramsden, aged 37, will serve a minimum of 14 years before she is considered for parole for the plot to carry out terror attacks at a London train station, a hotel and the St Paul’s Cathedral, besides disseminating terrorist material online.

However, the husband and wife extremists she had contacted online to obtain the bombs, and who she believed shared her view of violent jihad, were actually undercover officers.

Safiyya Shaikh, had planned to leave a bomb in a bag at the cathedral and another bomb at the hotel where she would have stayed before the attack, and then detonate a suicide vest on a London Underground train, police and prosecutors said.

Shaikh was born Michelle Ramsden in 1983 and converted to Islam in 2007 after being impressed with the kindness of a neighbouring Muslim family.

She pleaded guilty to terrorism offences in February and was jailed on Friday.

 

 

