Two responsibilities given to parents when sending children to school

Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 19:33

Two+responsibilities+given+to+parents+when+sending+children+to+school

Even though the schools were reopened on the 29th of last month after a lapse of 105 days, the academic activities will be commencing on Monday.

Secretary to the ministry of education N.H.M. Chitrananda said that under its first phase school environments were prepared under the laid down health procedures.

Grades 5,11 and 13 are scheduled to commence their academic activities on Monday.

The secretary to the ministry of education said that the school time for students of grade 13 has been extended until 3.30 pm as they will be facing the a/l examinations.

However the grade 5 students facing the scholarship examination and grade 11 students facing the o/l examinations will follow the usual school hours of 7.30am to 1.30 pm.

He further noted that the principals have been vested with the authority to extend the school hours if necessary.

Meanwhile the presence of all teachers is not required by 7.30 am but they are needed to be present 30 minutes prior to the commencement of their subject period.

Secretary to the ministry of education N.H.M. Chitrananda requested parents to send bottles of water with the children and to ensure that they wear a mask expecially whilst travelling to and from school.

Grades 10 and 12 will recommence schools under the third phase on the 20th of this month while schools will recommence for grades 3, 4, 6, 7, 8 and 9 on the 27th of July.

First and second grade students will commence academic activities on the 10th of August.

