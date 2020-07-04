Get ready for the difficult task of holding ministries - Sajith

The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa stated that after the 5th of August, they should get prepared for the difficult task of holding ministries.
He said this while participating in a meeting held in Kantale area.
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 19:44
The Leader of the Samagi Jana Balavegaya Sajith Premadasa stated that after the 5th of August, they should get prepared for the difficult task of holding ministries.
He said this while participating in a meeting held in Kantale area.
Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed various views today on the political stage. Roshan Ranasinghe, the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate,... Read More
The owner of the CCTV installed violating the privacy of pilgrims visiting the historic Dewanagala Archaeological Monument at Mawanella, had to dismantle... Read More
Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Prasanna Ranatunga says that he will get at least one more vote than SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara. He... Read More