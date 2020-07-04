Ashthaloka Dhamma which the Buddha had pointed out was for the benefit of nations and societies - Indian PM Modi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Buddha's sermons could be used as a solution to the world's extraordinary challenges.



Speaking at the Dharma-Chakra Day celebration in New Delhi, he said that the Ashthaloka Dhamma which the Buddha had pointed out was for the benefit of nations and societies.



The Prime Minister of India said that the Buddha has shown compassion, kindness and simplicity with thought and deed and that it is important for the past, present and future.