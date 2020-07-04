Prassanna's Challenge to Dayasiri (Video)

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna candidate Prasanna Ranatunga says that he will get at least one more vote than SLFP General Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekara.
He made this statement in response to a statement made by Dayasiri Jayasekara yesterday.
Saturday, 04 July 2020 - 20:56
