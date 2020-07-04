Various views by those who are contesting the General Election (Video)

Opposition and ruling party politicians expressed various views today on the political stage.

Roshan Ranasinghe, the Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate, told a public gathering that the group that stayed together in defeat should be remembered.

Sri Lanka Podu Jana Peramuna candidate, Prof. Rohana Lakshman Piyadasa also addressed the gathering.

He pointed out that the people who are shouting on the political stages are the ones who are accused of various charges.

Meanwhile, UNP candidate Ravi Karunanayake expressed his views on the Rs. 20,000 allowance being offered by Sajith Premadasa.

Nalin Bandara, the candidate of the Jathika Samagi Jana Balavegaya, said that the UNP contestants cannot address a meeting in a village.

Meanwhile Rohitha Abeygunawardena expressed his views on a skill of UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe.