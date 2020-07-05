Motorcyclist+dies+on+the+spot+in+road+mishap

A 26-year-old motorcyclist has died on the spot in a road mishap at Akkarayankulam in Kilinochchi.



Police say the speeding motorcycle went out of control, skidded off the road and hit a tree.



The deceased has been identified as S. Kumar, a resident of Bharathipuram, Kilinochchi.



The body has been taken to the Akkarayankulam Hospital.