President in religious observances at Thanthirimale Rajamaha Vihara (pictures)

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa participated in religious observances at Thanthirimale Rajamaha Vihara yesterday afternoon (04).He made an offering of medicines to the Ashtapala Bo Tree there, says the President’s Media Division.Chief incumbent Ven. Thanthirimale Chandaratana Thera commended the president for controlling the Covid-19 outbreak.The president also visited the Sleeping Buddha statues at Thanthirimale and at the Gal Vihara in Polonnaruwa.He paid homage to the sacred relics at the temple as well. .