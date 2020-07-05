Highest+Covid-19+cases+reported+yesterday

The number of Covid-19 infected persons in Sri Lanka rose to 2,074 with the finding of five more cases yesterday (04).



Returnees from the US, Bangladesh, Qatar and Madagascar, they were being housed at quarantine centres, says the Government Information Department.



With 22 infected persons getting discharged yesterday, the total number of recoveries rose to 1,885.



Presently, 178 others remain in hospital.



Of the 904 infected Navy personnel, 879 have recovered completely.



Meanwhile, 290 Sri Lankan workers from Bahrain returned home on board a SriLankan Airlines flight at dawn today.



Fifteen from Doha, Qatar and two from Dubai were repatriated last night.



Meanwhile, the World Health Organization reports finding 212,326 new Covid-19 cases yesterday, the highest so far on a single day.



Most of these cases are from the US, Brazil and India.



The previous highest was 189,077 on 28 June.



The average fatalities a day stands at 5,000.



The global cases number 11,371,989, while there are 532,861 deaths.



The WHO has discontinued the trial’s hydroxychloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir arms.



Interim trial results show that these drugs produce little or no reduction in the mortality of hospitalized Covid-19 patients when compared to standard of care.