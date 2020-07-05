Certifying+officers+asked+to+remain+in+office+to+receive+postal+ballot+papers

Director General of the Election Commission Saman Sri Ratnayake requests all certifying officers to remain in their offices to receive General Election postal ballot papers without attending to field duties.



The Postal Department hands over the postal ballot paper parcels to the certifying officers only, he says.



Meanwhile, Postmaster General Ranjith Ariyaratne says the distribution of all postal ballot papers would be completed within the next two to three days.



The head of the Government Printing Department said yesterday that ballot papers for all districts have been handed over to the Election Commission.



Meanwhile, the Election Commission reports receiving around 1,300 election-related complaints.