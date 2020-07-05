No success for UNP deserters, says Ranil (video)

None of the deserters of the UNP has achieved success, says leader of the party Ranil Wickremesinghe.
He was addressing a public meeting in Avissawella yesterday (05).
Sunday, 05 July 2020 - 8:06
Kaduwela Acting Magistrate allows Police to detain until July 11 & interrogate 'Battaramulle Bunty', an associate of underworld figure 'Angoda Lokka'.‘Battaramulle... Read More
Hiru News - Sri Lanka’s number 1 TV news bulletin – @ 6.55 pm tonightThis news telecast is available live on You Tube Read More
Prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa says it is a very serious matter that a political party has openly included separatist ideals in its policy manifesto.In... Read More