TUs+want+probe+into+Colombo+Port+gantry+cranes

A port trade union calls for an investigation into the importation of three gantry cranes from China for the east terminal of the Colombo Port.



Secretary of the Progressive Trade Union on Commerce, Industry, and Services Shyamal Sumanaratne says the gantry cranes were ordered by the previous regime for the fifth phase of the Jaya container terminal.



After the failure of the feasibility study for the phase, plans were made to replace three active gantry cranes with these ones, he says.



With the TUs opposing it, a decision was taken to install them in the east terminal.



The three gantry cranes were bought for 25.7 million USD outside the tender procedure, Sumanaratne charges.



President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has appointed a five-member committee to inquire into the projects for these two terminals at the Colombo Port.



Headed by Ports Ministry secretary M.M.P.K. Mayadunne, it is due to handover a report within 45 days.